Economics class: Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey dishes out tough love to British public
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Monetary Policy, Inflation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey dishes out tough love to British public
Distinguish between quantitative easing (QE) and quantitative tightening (QT)
Inflation is expected to top 7% and companies expect pay settlements to rise to 4.8% in 2022. Explain the effect on households’ real incomes
Andrew Bailey’s call for workers to ask for moderate pay rises has not been well received. Explain what is meant by a wage-price spiral
Evaluate whether a fall in energy prices would lead to further tightening of monetary policy
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published