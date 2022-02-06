Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

  • Monetary Policy, Inflation

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey dishes out tough love to British public

  • Distinguish between quantitative easing (QE) and quantitative tightening (QT)

  • Inflation is expected to top 7% and companies expect pay settlements to rise to 4.8% in 2022. Explain the effect on households’ real incomes

  • Andrew Bailey’s call for workers to ask for moderate pay rises has not been well received. Explain what is meant by a wage-price spiral

  • Evaluate whether a fall in energy prices would lead to further tightening of monetary policy

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

