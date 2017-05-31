Barclays sells half its shares in African arm

Barclays is selling almost half its shares in its African operations to institutional investors in a deal to raise about £2bn and cut the stake in its Johannesburg-listed offshoot well below 50 per cent.

On Wednesday the UK bank said it was looking to offload a 22 per cent stake in Barclays Africa in the sale, which would reduce its holding to 28 per cent.

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation, the government pension fund manager, had agreed to buy shares representing 7 per cent of the group in the offering on top of its existing 7 per cent stake, the bank added.

Offloading the British bank’s African business, which is one of the continent’s largest lenders in its own right, is one of the most important decisions taken by Jes Staley since he became Barclays chief executive 18 months ago.

The sale is a key part of Barclays’ plan to build its core capital level, which at 12.4 per cent is lower than many of its rivals, while shrinking the bank’s geographic presence back to its main markets of the UK and US.

Barclays said that Wednesday’s sale, which went ahead after the South African Treasury agreed to its stake falling below 50 per cent, “further progresses Barclays’ intentions” to deconsolidate the African group from its accounts.

However, Barclays Africa Group Limited will remain dependent on its former UK parent for technology, branding and other services for up to another three years, under the terms of a separation agreement they finalised recently.

Barclays, which has given itself until 2019 to complete the African selldown, said it aimed to reduce its BAGL stake further to “around 15 per cent”.

Accountants have advised Barclays that it will only receive the full benefit of offloading the African business by deconsolidating it from its accounts once its stake falls below 15 per cent, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Barclays this year agreed to pay nearly $1bn to Barclays Africa as part of a divorce agreement that had to be approved by South African regulators before it could cut its stake below 50 per cent.

Half of the cost of separating from Barclays Africa comprises investments in technology, rebranding, and similar separation costs.

While its main South African retail bank operates under the ABSA brand, the company uses the Barclays brand in about 10 other countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, and Botswana.

Once the two split, the African company is likely to be forced to stop using the Barclays brand, one of the biggest areas requiring compensation from the UK bank.