The myth of the miracle-working chief executive

Can chief executives make a difference to the companies they run? Yes, well sometimes they do, albeit not quite in ways investors necessarily want or expect.

Take the case of Peter Crook, who was until last week the chief executive of Provident Financial, a British subprime lender. For a decade after the financial crisis, Mr Crook was seen by the company’s board as a bit of a superstar, smoothly piloting its affairs as the share price more than tripled. The remuneration committee paid royally to retain his services, figuring perhaps that a few million was chump change for someone who was adding billions to the market capitalisation. Over the past five years, he earned a princely £30m.

Then Mr Crook did something that really made a difference. Earlier this year, he reorganised Provident’s core home lending division, aiming to replace its army of old fashioned door-to-door, commission-based agents with a smaller number of full-time, technology-enabled employees. The intention was sensible: to reduce costs and boost recoveries, thus generating higher profits. In practice, however, the initiative achieved the opposite. Provident’s part-timers turned out not to want to become ear-chipped employees and defected, sometimes to competitors. The technology, unsurprisingly, experienced teething troubles.

Two profit warnings followed in swift succession, and the second led to a scrapped dividend and a rout of the share price, which plummeted back to levels last seen in 2007, when Mr Crook took over. Last week he left “with immediate effect”.

Several observations flow from this parable. One is that it rather explodes the picture of Mr Crook as the unique author of Provident’s successes. For when he lost the services of some of its far less well remunerated (but actually crucial) front-line troops, it did not take long for the company to be dropped firmly in the soup. The very circumstances of his departure are also awkward. How, one might ask, could the same individual be both the miracle-working boss worth all that performance-based pay and the bungler who mismanaged a restructuring so badly that he had to be shown the door?

The answer, of course, is that Mr Crook was neither. While his management qualities would have influenced Provident’s performance, the effects were much smaller than the remuneration committee recognised. As with most CEOs, what most marked Mr Crook’s tenure was, to a great extent, luck.

He was a hero in the post-crisis years, when rivals such as the high street banks vacated Provident’s markets, allowing the company to make superior returns. He became a villain when competition increased, forcing him to embark upon the doomed restructuring. It was not that Mr Crook changed or that his management virtues became shortcomings. His luck simply ran out.

The real truth is that none of these people is irreplaceable

The same vagaries of chance explain why a study of Fortune magazine’s “most admired companies” finds that, over two decades, companies with the lowest ratings go on to earn much higher stock market returns than those at the top. The stellar performance that drew praise at the outset was mainly due to luck and hence bound to diminish. It is a process statisticians refer to as reversion to the mean.

What conclusions might one draw from this? Well, it kicks away the principal plank supporting very high pay for top executives: the belief that they are vital to the success of the enterprise, and that their loss would spell doom for shareholders. After all, if the boss is just a replaceable technician running a bureaucracy, there is little need to pay them many millions just to stay in post. It also damns the complex performance-based packages that allow bosses to reach vertiginous totals. There is little evidence that these serve a purpose other than self-enrichment. A recent Lancaster University Business School survey found that, over a decade, the correlation between performance and pay among FTSE 350 company bosses was negligible. Returns on capital barely budged, yet pay rose 80 per cent.

For all the talk of pay restraint in the C-suite, nothing will change while boards continue to cling to the cult of the indispensable CEO. Each boss’s pay will be bid up until the company hits a share price-crunching glitch, whereupon the next miracle worker will be identified to fix it, who will in turn be showered in cash. Yet the real truth is that none of these people is irreplaceable, and they should be paid more simply and modestly. It is time boards reminded themselves of this fact.

