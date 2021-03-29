Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The private investment firm Archegos Capital was behind billions of dollars worth of share sales that captivated Wall Street on Friday, the head of the Suez Canal Authority has warned that there is no timeline for freeing the 220,000-tonne container ship that has blocked one of the main arteries of global trade, and Amazon workers in Bessemer wrap up a potentially historic unionization vote.





Traders brace after fire sale of stocks linked to Archegos

Suez Canal head warns stricken cargo ship may need unloading

The ultimate David and Goliath story: the fight to open a union at Amazon

