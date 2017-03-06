Carbon emissions fall to late-19th century levels

Carbon emissions in the UK have fallen to levels barely seen since the latter days of Queen Victoria after a collapse in the use of coal, new figures show.

Consumption of coal sank by a record 52 per cent in 2016 from the previous year as use of the fuel was pummelled by cheaper gas, higher domestic carbon prices, the spread of renewables and other environmental policies.

Coal has been a bedrock of UK power supply for more than 150 years and accounted for 23 per cent of the electricity mix as recently as two years ago.

But its share slid to just 9 per cent last year when it is estimated to have generated less electricity than wind farms for the first time.

Coal’s death spiral has come faster than expected in November 2015, when ministers announced plans to phase out coal power by 2025, and may mean the UK is closer to reaching its targets to cut climate-warming carbon pollution than previously thought.

Carbon emissions sank by 6 per cent to around 381m tonnes of CO2 in 2016 according to analysis by Carbon Brief, a British website that monitors climate change and energy developments.

That is the lowest level since 1894, apart from two years in the 1920s when widespread strikes hit industry across the country.

“It’s really quite surprising,” said Carbon Brief analyst, Simon Evans. “I imagine that when the government announced the coal phase-out in 2015, it did not expect to be so close to achieving that as it is already.”

Mr Evans’ analysis is based on provisional data from the UK energy department, which will publish its own carbon emission estimates at the end of March.

Before then, the chancellor, Philip Hammond, may unveil a decision in Wednesday’s Budget on the future of one of the main reasons for the drop in coal use: the carbon price floor.

This carbon tax doubled to £18 a tonne in April 2015 in a move that hit power plants that burn coal, which produces about twice as much carbon dioxide per unit of electricity generated as gas. The use of gas jumped last year as coal faded.

Heavy energy users argue the price floor hurts industry and should be scrapped but analysts say it has also been one of the most effective measures to drive coal from the mix of power sources.

“It’s been the killer blow for coal in the past 18 months to two years,” said Peter Atherton of the Cornwall Energy consultancy. “It’s really changed the economics for it.”

The UK is legally obliged to cut its overall greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80 per cent from 1990 levels by 2050, under the 2008 Climate Change Act.

Greenhouse gases had already fallen 38 per cent by 2015 but the Carbon Brief analysis suggests that they have been as much as 42 per cent lower in 2016.