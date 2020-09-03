Print this page

The euro’s rise is worrying top policymakers at the European Central Bank

The euro’s rise has top policymakers at the European Central Bank worried, German logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL has warned that two-thirds of the world’s population is unlikely to have easy access to any Covid-19 vaccine that needs to be kept frozen, and KKR is doubling down on its operations in Japan. Plus, the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo explains why US president Donald Trump is toning down his rhetoric on US-China trade issues. 


