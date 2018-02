Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Why did Norway's oil fund vote against pay proposals at Alphabet, JPMorgan and Volkswagen last year? Attracta Mooney discusses moves by the influential investor to try to rein in pay packages regarded as over generous or overly complex with Richard Milne, the FT’s Nordics correspondent, and Jonathan Guthrie from the FT’s Lex team.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS