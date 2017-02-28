Colorectal cancer in US millennials rises sharply

Rates of colon and rectal cancer in millennials are rising sharply in the US, according to new research, prompting concern that poor diets and sedentary lifestyles are contributing to a resurgence of the deadly disease.

Overall rates of colorectal cancer have been falling for decades due to a jump in screening for people over 50 but there has been a marked increase in younger people developing the illness, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute on Tuesday.

Researchers at the American Cancer Society conducted a retrospective analysis of almost half a million patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer between 1974 and 2013 and found that people in their twenties today have a much higher risk of developing the illness than in previous generations.

Someone in their twenties who was born in the 1990s is four times more likely to develop rectal cancer and twice as likely to suffer from colon cancer than a twenty-something in the 1970s, according to the study.

“It is very sobering, very concerning,” said Rebecca Siegel, who led the research for the ACS. “These are people in the most productive periods of their lives, and they are often diagnosed much later, so there is a substantial risk of mortality.”

“If you look at the age-specific risk for people in their twenties, it was declining in the first half of the 20th century, but thereafter the risk has increased in every subsequent generation,” she said, adding that the colorectal cancer risk for this age group was now at levels not seen since the late 1800s.

The disease is still far less common in twenty-somethings than in older people, with about 1 case in every 100,000 people, but Ms Siegel said the rising incidence could point to higher rates in the future.

“Trends in young age groups are a bellwether for future disease burden,” she said.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women in the US and the second leading cause in men, according to the ACS. It is expected to cause about 50,260 deaths during 2017.

The authors of the study said more research was needed to explain why colorectal cancer rates were rising in younger people, but noted a correlation with higher rates of obesity in the US.

“It is not surprising that the timing of the obesity epidemic parallels the rise in colorectal cancer because many behaviours thought to drive weight gain, such as unhealthy dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles independently increase colorectal cancer risk,” the authors wrote.

Ms Siegel added: “Educational campaigns are needed to alert clinicians and the general public about this increase to help reduce delays in diagnosis — which are so prevalent in young people — but also to encourage healthier eating and more active lifestyles to try to reverse this trend.”

Increasing rates of colorectal cancer in millennials are part of a broader trend, whereby the prevalence of the disease has been falling in baby boomers aged over 55 but increasing in Generation X people aged 54 and below.

Read more Meat: Out of the frying pan The shift towards natural foods has already started, but will producers adapt in time to save their bacon?

The opposing trends have closed a previously wide gap in the risk for people in their early 50s compared with those in their late 50s.

In the early 1990s, adults aged 50 to 54 were half as likely to develop colorectal cancer as those between 55 and 59. But by 2013, they were just as likely to develop rectal cancer and only 12 per cent less likely to suffer from colon cancer.

As a result, almost a third of rectal cancer diagnoses are now in patients younger than 55.

“This new study would favour a closer look at whether screening should be done earlier,” said Dr John Kisiel, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“We should look at whether starting screening at age 40 would make a difference,” added Dr Kisiel, who recently conducted a clinical trial of Cologuard, a DNA test for colon cancer.