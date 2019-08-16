FT Series

Negative yields: Getting to grips with the great bond rally

How negative rates are upending the rules of finance

© FT montage; Sir John Tenniel/CC
Negative rates: investors go through looking glass to sub-zero yields

Roughly one-quarter of the global debt market is trading at levels once thought improbable

Negative yields: Sweden leads the world below zero

Central bank argues that the policy has been a success but others are unconvinced

Negative yields: Charting the surge in sliding rates

What was once an anomaly has become commonplace since the financial crisis

How funds unearth returns from negative-yielding debt

The unnerving world of sub-zero rates still offers managers ways to eke out gains

Negative yields force investors into riskier debt

Feeble returns from safer bonds steer funds into longer, shakier instruments

Investors are too complacent about negative yields

The markets are vulnerable to potential nasty losses if rates suddenly shoot up