Dear readers,

Drinking coffee in autumn sunshine outside Sprüngli café on Zurich’s Paradeplatz, Lex this week imagined the spluttering behind the copies of leading newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. The European Central Bank attracted a slew of angry headlines in Germany last week for its latest monetary policy loosening. Switzerland is not in the EU but its economy is tightly entwined with the bloc’s. So in the conservative, German-speaking part, angst about ECB activism runs as deep. “It’s no medicine — it’s poison,” opined the NZZ.

A big fear in Zurich is that an even stronger Swiss franc will force the Swiss National Bank, which meets on Thursday, to push its main policy interest rate, already minus 0.75 per cent, deeper into negative territory. That would hit savers and further inflate asset bubbles.

Even discounting a caffeine high from Sprüngli’s coffee, however, this writer cannot see why the SNB would want to cut borrowing costs further. Switzerland’s economy remains among the developed world’s best performers. Swiss stocks are up a fifth this year. Deflation is unlikely. The workforce is fully employed.

True, Switzerland has adapted to negative interest rates. Germany’s Deutsche Bank has complained publicly about corrosive effects on economies. Swiss banks are already imposing them on wealthier customers, and surreptitiously increasing charges for others. In a weak European sector, the shares of UBS and Credit Suisse trade at significantly lower discounts to book value than their biggest rivals. They increasingly serve wealthy clients beyond Switzerland. The domestic risk is of a housing market collapse. But that is another reason for the SNB not to loosen policy further.

Swiss banks have long lost the competitive advantage once offered by strict secrecy laws. But Switzerland is helping pioneer crypto finance — a move cautiously welcomed by Lex. Swiss stock prices, meanwhile, have been driven higher largely by those of pharmaceutical groups Novartis and Roche. That is also true for Nestlé, the world’s largest food and drinks company, which is based by Lake Geneva in west Switzerland. The latter benefits from its role as a “defensive” stock in global slowdowns, but also from a revival in growth under chief executive Mark Schneider.

The strong franc has hit smaller Swiss manufacturers and international groups such as engineering group ABB, which still produce goods and services in their home market. But output of the most price-sensitive goods has long moved overseas. Sprüngli customers may tut about the franc’s strength, but Switzerland strengthens the case of economic hawks who argue a strong currency encourages industrial efficiency.

A big worry of Swiss business a year ago was of a damaging clash with the EU. Brussels wants to update Switzerland’s trading arrangements, based on favourable deals drawn up at a time when the country was expected to join the bloc. The Swiss have resisted, however. Brussels threatened retaliation. It tried sanctions against the Swiss stock exchange. But as Lex predicted, the move has largely backfired, thanks to countermeasures taken by Bern against EU trading venues.

The row could, of course, re-erupt. But for now the EU has other distractions, including Brexit. Switzerland holds national elections on October 20. The word in Zurich is that support for the anti-EU Swiss People’s party, the country’s most popular group, is ebbing. The beneficiary could be the more pro-Europe, liberal FDP. That would encourage better relations with Brussels.

Upcoming elections are another reason for the SNB to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday. Most analysts agree, although Morgan Stanley has predicted a quarter percentage point cut. Pictet in Geneva is among those noting that historically the SNB has changed rates more often outside its published schedule of policy meetings.

Surprise is an important weapon for central bankers. One suggestion Lex heard in Zurich was that the SNB could even raise interest rates in the not too distant future, citing economic normalisation. That would shock financial markets. It would also raise a cheer at the Sprüngli café.

Have a good rest of your week.

Ralph Atkins

Lex writer