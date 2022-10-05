UK households are facing an increase in their bills this month despite prime minister Liz Truss announcing a £150bn support plan to limit energy costs to £2,500 per annum for the typical household over the next two years.

Even with the cap in place, the price of electricity from October 1 has increased to 34p per kilowatt hour (kWh) and gas to 10p/kWh. While the rise is lower than initially feared, it still represents an increase of 62 per cent and 158 per cent, respectively, when compared with last winter’s prices.

A 1500-watt iron will now cost about 9p for 10 minutes, compared to 7p under the previous cap, for example. And a 90-minute washing machine cycle will cost 51p, up from 45p.

The standing charge for electricity and gas — the fixed daily amount that you have to pay no matter how much energy you use — has also risen, going from 25p to 46p and 26p to 28p respectively.

Try our calculator to estimate the single-use cost of more than 20 different electrical appliances found in the home under the new price cap.

