Photography by Brigitte Niedermair. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure. Model Karly Loyce

Burberry technical cotton and wool Honey coat, £3,290, stretch‑jersey Olive dress, £1,590, stretch-jersey Honey jodhpurs, £750, and leather mules, POA
Louis Vuitton wool coat, £3,000
Chanel wool  tweed Fantasy coat, £8,050
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere jacket, £1,930
Miu Miu wool and crystal cardigan, £860, and wool bodysuit, £995. Burberry leather mules, POA
Alexander McQueen wool, cashmere and leather dress, £4,190
Dries Van Noten wool dress, £905
Dior wool dress, £3,200
Dior wool dress, £3,200. The Squad Management. Hair, Peter Gray at Home Agency using Shu Uemura Art of Hair. Make-up, Thomas Lorenz at Home Agency using Augustinus Bader. Manicurist, Liza Papass at b_agency. Photographer’s assistants, Corinna Schulte, Morgane Lemat and Romain Wygas. Stylist’s assistant, Yuan Qian. Production by Farago Projects, Paris © Brigitte Niedermair

