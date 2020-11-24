Print this page

US president-elect Joe Biden is poised to choose former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, Peru joins a select group of countries that has issued century bonds, and the number of US air travellers has ticked up ahead of US Thanksgiving. Plus, the FT’s Donato Paolo Mancini explains how the vaccine produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will play into the larger fight against the pandemic. 


Joe Biden poised to pick Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary 

https://www.ft.com/content/1351b4db-9181-4afe-875f-acf9d5a6799a


Peru joins elite club of nations selling century bonds 

https://www.ft.com/content/2676b8b3-dcf7-4200-9031-cc0f4f6a504e?shareType=nongift


US air travel rises despite Thanksgiving pandemic warnings 

https://www.ft.com/content/ec2de8b7-30e9-403c-9016-ddb41796c9e8


Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine results raise hopes for Covid fight

https://www.ft.com/content/2da97a56-23df-4345-9157-6dc8ec322c69



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast