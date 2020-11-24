Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US president-elect Joe Biden is poised to choose former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, Peru joins a select group of countries that has issued century bonds, and the number of US air travellers has ticked up ahead of US Thanksgiving. Plus, the FT’s Donato Paolo Mancini explains how the vaccine produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will play into the larger fight against the pandemic.





Joe Biden poised to pick Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

https://www.ft.com/content/1351b4db-9181-4afe-875f-acf9d5a6799a





Peru joins elite club of nations selling century bonds

https://www.ft.com/content/2676b8b3-dcf7-4200-9031-cc0f4f6a504e?shareType=nongift





US air travel rises despite Thanksgiving pandemic warnings

https://www.ft.com/content/ec2de8b7-30e9-403c-9016-ddb41796c9e8





Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine results raise hopes for Covid fight

https://www.ft.com/content/2da97a56-23df-4345-9157-6dc8ec322c69





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.