US stocks recovered more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points and spooked investors, Rupert Murdoch’s youngest son, James, is making a seven-figure investment in start-ups aimed at combating fake news, and the US is ready to invest $5bn in Ethiopia in an effort to counter China’s influence in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. Plus, banks are gearing up in the event that the coronavirus outbreak forces traders to work offsite. The FT’s Laura Noonan explains why it is not as simple as bringing home your laptop.

