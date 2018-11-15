From beans to bananas, and rice to wine, the amount and complexity of paperwork involved in shipping foodstuffs around the world means the ships travel almost as fast as the documents.

So when a bulk shipment of soyabeans left Argentina for Malaysia this year, the use of blockchain technology to shake up the centuries-old system of trade finance transactions caused a stir. HSBC and ING handled a letter of credit backing the shipment for US food group Cargill relying on blockchain technology developed by software company R3. This cut the time needed to exchange documentation to 24 hours instead of the traditional five to 10 days.

It was billed as the first commercially viable trade-finance transaction using blockchain, an electronic distributed ledger of transactions that records data in digital blocks. Blockchain promises to save time and money for the shipping industry, which still relies heavily on paper documents such as bills of lading, cargo insurance and invoices, as well as letters of credit.

Alisa DiCaprio, head of global trade strategy and research at R3, says the sheer extent of paperwork involved in a typical shipping transaction frequently produces some kind of query or discrepancy.

“The packing list might say this is a cargo of ‘soyabean’ not ‘soyabean meal’, and so the documents would have to go back and forth to confirm what was being shipped,” she says. “With blockchain, both sides have to confirm simultaneously, so that catches any problems or discrepancies straight away.”

The food industry has also been quick to adopt blockchain technology, in part to improve food safety after a series of scandals. In China, six babies died and thousands were ill in 2008 after drinking milk laced with a harmful chemical, melamine. In the UK and Ireland in 2013, consumers learnt they might have eaten horsemeat after it was mislabelled as beef in frozen burgers and ready meals.

Food companies are now using blockchain platforms to track their supply chain. One use is to help prove to consumers that the free-range egg they had for breakfast did not originate from a factory farm and that palm oil in their biscuits is not produced by child labour.

Use of blockchain means retailers can trace back in detail to where a particular crop was grown. “A baby food retailer of a sweet potato and pumpkin meal, for example, can see in the system which farm the sweet potato came from. So if there is any problem . . . they can find the farm and even which batch it came from,” says Ramesh Gopinath, vice-president of supply chain solutions at IBM.

Such detailed information can help companies quickly identify and recall batches of goods if contamination is suspected.

It also helps demonstrate ethical credentials to consumers concerned about the sourcing of products.

In Wyoming, some cattle ranches log the identities of calves via blockchain so the ultimate buyer can prove these are open-range cattle, which command a higher price.

Olinga Taeed, visiting professor in blockchain at Birmingham City Business School, says consumers are demanding more transparency. “Where [blockchain] has been adopted by businesses like food and logistics, that’s where businesses can use it to improve the bottom line and differentiate themselves,” he says.

Some technology start-ups, such as Provenance, help food and drink companies track the origin of their supplies using blockchain. Jessi Baker founded the business while working on her computer science doctorate. The idea was inspired by her upbringing in the rural English county of Wiltshire, where her mother grew garden vegetables and bought local produce.

“The information helps businesses themselves know where their products are coming from, and also consumers who want more and more information,” she says. “It could be for quality reasons or because of allergies or diet issues or because of their personal values.”

Provenance recently took part in an international pilot tracking tuna from Maluku in Indonesia through the south-east Asian fishing industry and works with companies such as the UK’s Co-operative Group.

Use of blockchain to verify the supply chain in other industries such as mining is also driven by growing ethical concerns among consumers and investors. Investment manager Hermes recently called for carmakers to adopt blockchain technology to help prove where the cobalt in their batteries comes from. More than half the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Amnesty International recently claimed child labour was being used in its extraction.

De Beers is trialling digital tracking to ensure the diamonds it sells are sourced ethically

De Beers, the world’s largest diamond producer, is trialling digital tracking to ensure the diamonds it sells are sourced ethically from small miners in Sierra Leone.

Lord Hodge, a justice of the UK’s Supreme Court, said in a speech last month that blockchain’s distributed ledger technology could provide a record of who owns what, stamping out illegal trading in conflict diamonds. Another advantage was that it provides a permanent record. “The preservation of an accurate historical record would be an important weapon in holding people accountable for the performance of their fiduciary and other duties,” he said.

The data stored on blockchain cannot be changed and some believe this could lead to fewer legal disputes. However, Christina Blacklaws, president of the UK’s Law Society, says there could still be litigation. “It may lead to fewer disputes or to different types of disputes — perhaps ones about expectations of a contract rather than the execution of a contract.”

Others point out that blockchain relies on information entered by people. “Blockchain is dependent on a human being for information and if you have a human being taking a bribe to put information on the blockchain, that could potentially happen,” warns IBM’s Mr Gopinath.