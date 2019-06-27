Two years ago this week, a vast disused rail depot in the south-east of Paris became Station F, the largest start-up incubator in the world and a much-touted symbol of France’s tech renaissance.

Funded with €250m from telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Station F “put France on the map,” said Oussama Ammar, co-founder of The Family, an accelerator for new companies. “The most important thing is that Xavier Niel showed everyone that France is not scared of doing something bold.”

Today, more than 1,000 tech start-ups have taken advantage of Station F’s cheap workspaces, where desks cost from €195 a month. To mark the anniversary, Station F on Thursday published its top 30 start-ups, including Foodvisor, a food journal and nutrition app; Daco, a retail analytics company; wilov, a pay-when-you-drive car insurance app; and Mimesys, which builds a hologram teleconferencing software.

Station F said that it chose the top 30 based on a number of criteria including achieving growth, securing funding and getting acquired. On Thursday it also announced it will this week open a co-living space for 600 entrepreneurs, a short walk from Station F.

“French tech is a great advertising success, which shows both its pride and identity,” says Cédric Villani, an MP for the ruling La République en Marche party and candidate for the mayor of Paris. “Station F has played an important part in this.”

But investors said there remained a long way to go and the quality of the companies selected for its start-up programmes were mixed.

Unlike Y Combinator in California, the seed accelerator that is dubbed the Harvard of start-ups and whose alumni include the likes of Dropbox, Stripe and Airbnb, investors said that being selected for a Station F programme was not a stamp of quality in itself.

“Station F is not the response for every entrepreneur and it doesn’t cater to every kind of start-up,” said Roxanne Varza, an Iranian-American who Mr Niel hired a few years ago as Station F’s director.

“We wanted to make something accessible,” she added. “We’re offering an alternative to the entrepreneur who would pay nothing and work at home. We would compare our services more to a university, although some people do compare us to WeWork.”

Savvy marketing has attracted a steady stream of visitors to Station F, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky this month alone, as well as top executives and politicians ranging from Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to the president of Argentina. And of course French president Emmanuel Macron, who declared to cheers at Station F’s inauguration two years ago that “entrepreneur is the new France”.

“Station F is the start of an ecosystem in itself,” said Pia d’Iribarne, a partner at venture capital firm Stride.VC, which is based between London and Paris. “I try to go to Station F at least once a week, there is a serendipity there of running into founders and investors informally.”

As one might expect with a building that spans the length of the Eiffel Tower lying down and greets 5,000 people through its doors every day, there have been logistical hiccups. These range from grumblings over patchy internet coverage (prompting the installation of 1,500 new routers) to complaints about the number and size of meeting rooms. Others criticise the time it takes to get to Station F from central Paris, while some founders said they would choose not to be based there for fear of having their staff poached.

Ms Varza, who moved from Silicon Valley to Paris, was adamant that the official language at Station F should be English. This reflects how French tech companies are keen to be perceived as international. Station F has also been praised for its diversity — a third of its residents are women and 45 per cent of the companies in its flagship programme have female founders.

The international nature of its intake reflects the success that France is increasingly having in luring young entrepreneurs, notably through a special visa programme that it unveiled earlier this year.

Station F is just one physical manifestation of the work that has been done to raise the profile of French tech internationally. Another is the annual VivaTech conference, which this year in May received a record 124,000 visitors from 125 nationalities.

While both Station F and VivaTech have generated a buzz around France’s start-up scene, few start-ups have yet become the internationally competitive companies that fulfil Mr Macron’s pledge to make France a “nation of unicorns” (private companies valued at more than $1bn). Last year Station F’s start-ups raised a total of €317m.

Meanwhile, there are signs that France’s overall ecosystem is moving in the right direction: 2018 was a record year for French tech fundraising, and in 2019, funding is set to grow by more than $1bn beyond the 2018 total of $3.5bn, according to CB Insights.

Last week Paris-based Meero, an artificial intelligence-enabled online platform for professional photographers, raised $230m in one of the largest funding rounds for a French tech company.

“Europe needs to focus on helping the start-ups to scale up, and then instead of creating 15-20 unicorns a year we’ll have 100 or 200,” said Maurice Lévy, chairman of Publicis Groupe and co-founder of VivaTech with Groupe Les Echos. “And we need to put more money into research and development at both a government and a company level, and then commercialise it.”

“In two years Station F has become the place that people remember when they visit Paris — and the place that gives entrepreneurs the hope to try,” said Jean de La Rochebrochard, a partner at Kima Ventures, Mr Niel’s venture capital arm that aims to back two start-ups a week. “Now it needs to continue to improve its start-up selection and help people understand what it really means to be an entrepreneur.”