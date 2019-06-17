Are we there yet? European airline shareholders will empathise with overtired infants trapped in economy on delayed holiday flights. Another profit warning by Lufthansa pushed its shares 11 per cent lower on Monday. Other European airlines saw similar falls. Lufthansa’s market value has fallen almost a half since early 2018. Yet the end of the journey is still not in sight.

Lufthansa blamed fierce competition, especially in its German and Austrian home markets. Eurowings, its budget airline which accounts for 12 per cent of revenues, racked up losses. As in European banking, fragmentation and over capacity have eroded profits in European short-haul airlines. Shares in British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair, and EasyJet as well as Lufthansa have underperformed sickly European bank stocks over the past year.

Airlines have sought to restrain supply. Growth in European short-haul capacity should fall below 3 per cent in the third quarter, the lowest for four years, Barclays reckons. Outright cuts may be needed. Lufthansa’s warning indicates that demand has fallen short of expectations. Germany’s economy has stalled. Brexit will dog European airlines at least until the winter.

Before then, action on capacity is unlikely. Bookings are already in place. Meanwhile, price wars will intensify. Lufthansa says it will “vigorously defend” market shares. That was a riposte to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s promise of “painful” price cuts to drive out rivals.

Consolidation through mergers would be a way out. Lufthansa’s balance sheet is strong. But splashy acquisitions risk further alienating shareholders. Lufthansa is eyeing Thomas Cook’s German airline business. Fixing Eurowings should be its immediate priority.

Lufthansa’s shares trade at a low-altitude multiple of just four times forward earnings. IAG and Air France, less exposed to European short haul, are barely higher. Brighter global economic skies ahead would help. Ominously, however, Lufthansa also warned on profits in its cargo operations. The unit accounts for just 7 per cent of revenues but as global economic worries rise, it foreshadows weakness in the long haul business, which has held up so far. Fewer packages in the hold are another reason Lufthansa’s shareholder patience will be sorely tested.