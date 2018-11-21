Conflict erupts in the friendliest of deals. But the furore surrounding Carlos Ghosn’s plan to merge Nissan and Renault has few parallels. The arrest of the Nissan chairman, and its board’s determination to block the deal, means the proposal is dead. Now investors are wondering how much has been lost. The answer is less than might first appear.

Renault shareholders are the most likely to be aggrieved. Their shares jumped nearly a tenth in March when merger rumours surfaced. Investors speculated a deal would cement its advantages. It has de facto control over Nissan even though the French company is a smaller and weaker business. A merger would also let it wring out more savings.

The alliance, which Mitsubishi joined last year, has a target to save €10bn a year by 2022 through shared procurement and technology. More concrete savings might follow a full-blown merger. Assume such a deal would squeeze out a tenth of overheads of the target. Nissan’s running costs total €10bn for the past 12 months, while Renault’s are around €6bn. Taxed and capitalised, the theoretical cost savings for the Japanese company alone could be worth some €7.5bn. That is a lot — roughly half Renault’s market capitalisation and just over a quarter of Nissan’s. But those paper gains would be unlikely to materialise.

Once, drastic cost cuts were not unthinkable. A secret merger blueprint was drawn up for Mr Ghosn in 2013. The proposals would have involved plant closures and big job losses. But the political and cultural barriers were immense.

Despite the efforts of Mr Ghosn, the philosophies of the companies in the alliance remain profoundly different. Nissan is focused on engineering excellence. Renault has a customer-led approach. The failure of the Daimler-Chrysler merger 20 years ago underlined the risk of jamming ill-fitting cultures together. If the Franco-Japanese tie-up had gone ahead, it risked being another example of the maxim that mergers rarely work.