Workplace messaging app Slack forecast a sharp revenue slowdown in the current quarter from the loss of customers due to the economic downturn, Apple has countersued Epic Games and accused it of masquerading as a “modern corporate Robin Hood”, and a look at SoftBank’s role as the “Nasdaq whale”. Plus, the FT’s Peter Foster explains how the UK is in danger of jeopardizing its Brexit withdrawal agreement with the EU.

