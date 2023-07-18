Thames Water’s biggest investor slashed the value of its stake last year, Ford’s steep price cut for its electric pick-up truck rattled shareholders and BlackRock will offer retail investors more of a voice in its biggest exchange traded fund. Plus, the FT’s Thomas Hale unpacks what’s ailing China’s economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Thames Water’s biggest investor cut value of its stake by 28%

Does Xi Jinping need a plan B for China’s economy?

Ford shares sink after steep price cuts for electric pick-up truck

BlackRock offers a vote to retail investors in its biggest ETF

BlackRock: investor votes are no revolution in shareholder democracy

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com