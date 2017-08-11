Jawboning oil prices

In Monty Python’s Life of Brian, when the People’s Front of Judea learns that Brian has been arrested, John Cleese exclaims: “Right! This calls for immediate discussion!” The effort by leading oil-producing countries to boost crude prices seems to work on similar principles.

Facing concerns that some countries, particularly the UAE and Iraq, were not living up to their commitments to curb output, the joint technical committee of Opec members and their allied non-members convened meetings in Abu Dhabi this week “to identify ways and means of raising levels of conformity”.

The statement after those meetings, co-chaired by Kuwait and Russia, said representatives from the UAE, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Malaysia had met the committee, and “all expressed their full support for the existing monitoring mechanism and their willingness to fully co-operate . . . in the months ahead in order to achieve the goal of reaching full conformity.”

Talk is cheap, and Opec’s actual production rose for a third consecutive month in July. But there have been other indications around that point to a tightening market and stronger prices for oil. Opec revised up its forecast of demand growth for next year, and the International Energy Agency said commercial inventories in developed countries had fallen below 2016 levels, although it warned that market rebalancing was a “stubborn process”. Crude prices hit 11-week highs on Thursday, and there were signs of backwardation in the futures market, giving oil bulls a “glimmer of hope”.

There was a slight shift to safety in financial markets following President Donald Trump’s vow to meet threats from North Korea with “fire and fury”, but oil prices showed little reaction. Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil chief executive who is now secretary of state, attempted to ease tensions, saying North Korea presented no “imminent threat”. Tom Nichols, a professor at the US Naval War College, gave a level-headed overview of the strategic options for the US.

A visualisation from MIT of North Korea’s trade flows, using the BACI International Trade Database, shows its dependence on coal exports, which have almost all been going to China. Important caveats apply, though: the numbers show no crude oil imports at all for 2014 or 2015, when experts believe it is actually importing about 10,000 barrels per day.

China has already cut its coal imports from North Korea sharply this year, and the latest round of UN sanctions agreed earlier this month have banned the trade altogether. China certainly does not need the coal: its consumption dropped last year, and it cut its own production by 9 per cent, according to the IEA’s World Energy Balances report.

India’s appetite for coal also seems to be waning. The government this week scrapped its fifth round of coal mine auctions because of lack of interest from the industry. Meanwhile Gail, India’s state-owned gas utility, is seeking to renegotiate the price of the liquefied natural gas that it has contracted to buy from Cheniere Energy of the US, the Economic Times reported.

US President Donald Trump has often said he wants to “bring back coal”. Jim Justice, the governor of West Virginia who this month switched parties from Democratic to Republican, has an idea for how to do that: a $15 a ton subsidy for burning Appalachian coal. Mr Justice describes the idea as a “homeland security incentive”. One industry trend that has boosted coal-fired generation in some parts of the US: nuclear plants shutting down.

Some analysts have suggested that new international regulations capping the sulphur content of marine fuel could wreak havoc in world oil markets. Antoine Halff of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy argued that the rules would not be as disruptive for oil markets as those predictions suggest.

Wind turbines are getting bigger and better, and their capacity factors are rising sharply. Turbines installed in the US in 2014-15 reported an average capacity factor — actual generation compared with nameplate maximum output — of 42.6 per cent, compared with an average of just 25.4 per cent for projects built in 1998-2001.

In case you missed it over the summer, climate campaigner Bill Mckibben’s piece in the New Yorker on the race to provide solar power to Africa, “one of the largest development challenges on earth”, is an interesting read. In the UK, demand for electricity in July dropped to its lowest monthly level for eight years, as distributed solar generation cut the need for supply from the grid.

The solar eclipse that will be visible across the US on August 21 will affect about 1,900 utility-scale solar photo-voltaic power plants, according to the Energy Information Administration. Only 17 of those plants are in the path of the total eclipse, but hundreds more will be at least 90 per cent obscured. There will be a significant loss of power to the grid, especially in California, and the eclipse will be a test of US electricity system operators’ ability to manage the fluctuations.

Back in May, the FT’s Gregory Meyer wrote about the preparations that utilities were making. The state of California has a website urging people to “do your thing for the sun”, meaning cutting their power consumption during the eclipse to minimise the strain on the grid and the need to use fossil generation. If you want something a bit different on the eclipse, read this from Annie Dillard in 1982, on feeling “as though an enormous, loping god in the sky had reached down and slapped the Earth’s face”.

Another view

Nick Butler — The changing balance of power in global energy security

Quote of the week

“In 2014, after four years at being around $110 a barrel, most analysts were saying we’d never see prices go back below $100 . . . Now everyone is arguing we’re never going back there, but I don’t really buy that the cost of production has gone down structurally or that electric cars will have a big enough impact on demand” — Pierre Andurand, the hedge fund manager betting that oil will go back to $100 per barrel.

Chart of the week

From the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Balances report: global coal production fell significantly in 2016, as China's output dropped 9 per cent.