The owners of Sunderland AFC are in talks to sell the club to MSD Capital, a group of US investors best known for running the fortune of billionaire Michael Dell, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Mr Dell, who recently relisted his computer group, is expected to participate in the deal but will be a passive, minority investor in support of his longstanding business partners, one of these people said.

The potential sale comes after several months of searching for a buyer for the English third division football club by Stewart Donald, a British insurance executive.

Mr Donald acquired Sunderland last year from Ellis Short, the private equity executive, who ploughed money into the club over the course of his decade-long ownership, which ended after successive relegations.

A person briefed on the transaction said Mr Donald was likely to retain a stake in the club. He and co-owner Charlie Methven will continue to be involved with the running of the club, the person added.

The trio of US investors will be the controlling owners if a deal is finalised. Those briefed on the talks said that a deal is close but has not been completed yet. The takeover will also require approval from the league.

A deal for the club would mark the latest foreign entry into English football, an investment that carries considerable risk given the prospect of relegation, a concept that does not exist in major US sports.

Sunderland, which has a 49,000-seat capacity at its Stadium of Light, was relegated out of the Premier League, the top division in English football, after 2016-17 season. It then unexpectedly dropped down to the Championship league, the second tier, the following year.

The events of that season were captured in the 2018 Netflix sports documentary series Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which chronicled their falling out of the Championship league.

The club vied for promotion back into the Championship but missed out after losing in a playoff against Charlton Athletic. It now plays in League One, the third tier of English football.

MSD Capital, set up more than two decades ago by Mr Dell to manage his fortune, is an active investor in sports teams including Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

Additional reporting by Eric Platt in New York