This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Water investment

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

When water security runs dry

  • Using the video, explain what we mean by the ‘economic problem’?

  • Using your knowledge of oligopolies, why would a company like Danone contribute to a fund that is looking to provide clean water in developing countries?

  • Using this video and your own knowledge, discuss whether water is a public good

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

