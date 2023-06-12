Economics class video: When water security runs dry
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read all our economics picks here.
Specification:
Water investment
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
Using the video, explain what we mean by the ‘economic problem’?
Using your knowledge of oligopolies, why would a company like Danone contribute to a fund that is looking to provide clean water in developing countries?
Using this video and your own knowledge, discuss whether water is a public good
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast
Comments