Boris Johnson’s director of communications has resigned following a bitter power struggle

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson’s director of communications resigned on Wednesday night following a bitter Downing Street power struggle, the European Central Bank will keep financing costs exceptionally favourable in the eurozone until the economy recovers from the pandemic, and TikTok wrestles with its US divestment deadline. Plus, the FT’s Laura Pitel explains how Turkey hopes to boost its economy despite an overhaul of the country’s economic management.





Key Johnson aide quits in Downing St power struggle

https://www.ft.com/content/2c431395-021b-471d-878c-3ab342304745





ECB set to expand bond-buying and cheap loans, Lagarde signals

https://www.ft.com/content/3fc692fe-a79d-447f-9dec-42c171dc9a53?





TikTok challenges Trump order ahead of US divestment deadline

https://www.ft.com/content/218bccaf-6b74-475c-a374-9a0a89ca3d29





Turkey’s Erdogan vows to win ‘trust’ of investors after lira plunge

https://www.ft.com/content/fc0be85d-eba8-4172-9d38-d8b6f5fa0e8e

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.