Boris Johnson’s director of communications has resigned following a bitter power struggle
Boris Johnson’s director of communications resigned on Wednesday night following a bitter Downing Street power struggle, the European Central Bank will keep financing costs exceptionally favourable in the eurozone until the economy recovers from the pandemic, and TikTok wrestles with its US divestment deadline. Plus, the FT’s Laura Pitel explains how Turkey hopes to boost its economy despite an overhaul of the country’s economic management.
Key Johnson aide quits in Downing St power struggle
https://www.ft.com/content/2c431395-021b-471d-878c-3ab342304745
ECB set to expand bond-buying and cheap loans, Lagarde signals
https://www.ft.com/content/3fc692fe-a79d-447f-9dec-42c171dc9a53?
TikTok challenges Trump order ahead of US divestment deadline
https://www.ft.com/content/218bccaf-6b74-475c-a374-9a0a89ca3d29
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to win ‘trust’ of investors after lira plunge
https://www.ft.com/content/fc0be85d-eba8-4172-9d38-d8b6f5fa0e8e
