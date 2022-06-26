This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy: Aristotelian Virtue ethics; traits and eudaimonia

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

A tale of two Facebook whistleblowers

How could whistleblowing be considered a courageous action?

Is courage a virtue if it does not contribute to an individual’s eudaemonia?

How might an Aristotelian virtue ethicist view the decision made by the two whistleblowers?

What do you think about the decisions to whistleblow?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet