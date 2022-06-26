Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy: Aristotelian Virtue ethics; traits and eudaimonia

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

A tale of two Facebook whistleblowers

  • How could whistleblowing be considered a courageous action?

  • Is courage a virtue if it does not contribute to an individual’s eudaemonia?

  • How might an Aristotelian virtue ethicist view the decision made by the two whistleblowers?

  • What do you think about the decisions to whistleblow?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

