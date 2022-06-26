Philosophy class: A tale of two Facebook whistleblowers
Specification:
Moral philosophy: Aristotelian Virtue ethics; traits and eudaimonia
How could whistleblowing be considered a courageous action?
Is courage a virtue if it does not contribute to an individual’s eudaemonia?
How might an Aristotelian virtue ethicist view the decision made by the two whistleblowers?
What do you think about the decisions to whistleblow?
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet
