The frenzied rush for bonds last month is increasingly being viewed as an outbreak of summer madness.

The scale of the thirst for super-safe assets is by now well known. Over just a few weeks, funds hurried into government debt at such a pace that, at the peak, some $17tn of bonds around the world carried a negative yield — around one-third of the global total. Benchmark yields including those on German Bunds and long-term US Treasuries broke records at an alarming pace.

But the pullback has proven to be just as violent. All told, the global bond market has lost $1tn in value in 10 days, sparking familiar talk about whether a three-decade run of gains for fixed-income assets is coming to an end.

The reversal of fortunes has left market participants reeling. “Holy whipsaw, Batman!” is how Peter Tchir, chief macro strategist at Academy Securities put it.

The August rally, he argues, was something of a blip, fuelled in part by unusually troublesome market conditions, with large gaps in pricing: “I think the lack of liquidity accentuated the price action, which then had even more influence than it should have on investor sentiment and opinions,” he said.

Buying was indiscriminate, he said, exacerbated by index funds. “Natural sellers had given up and took the rest of the summer off in front of the freight train of buying.”

Hindsight is a wonderful thing in financial markets, but this is a common assessment. August was a period of “capitulation” by bond bears, said Steven Bell, a managing director at BMO Asset Management in London. Non-believers threw in the towel, overwhelmed by talk of how and when US bond yields might hit zero. “There was a flood of money,” he said, from hedge funds, trend-following computer-driven accounts and others, on top of the natural long-term buyers. Inevitably, this quickly exhausted itself. Those late-comers will now be feeling the pain.

In addition, several of the more pressing reasons to be miserable have subsided, sucking some of the enthusiasm out of the bond market. Meanwhile, the more aggressive talk over trade relations between the US and China has moderated, and economic data releases, while not necessarily rosy, are at least better than expected. “It may not be ‘good’, but expectations may have gotten so bad, that there is upside to economic data across the globe,” said Mr Tchir.

Taken together, this points to a pause, but not a reversal, in the multi-decade rally in fixed income. The market still has room to climb, but likely not at the same rapid pace. As UBS’s global strategy team notes, it would take, among other things, a complete resolution of US-China trade talks and a splurge of fiscal easing from Germany to really undermine the long-term case for buying safe assets.

Holding one’s breath in anticipation of these outcomes seems unwise.