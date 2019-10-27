Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party, has suggested that Boris Johnson is not on top of the detail of his own withdrawal agreement with the EU and said her 10 MPs are unlikely to support the prime minister’s call for an early election.

She said the party opposed Mr Johnson’s bid to break on Monday the deadlock over the withdrawal agreement with a vote in the House of Commons because he has tied it to the passage of his Brexit legislation. She said the DUP would make its “final decision” on the day.

“In the past we have supported him in his call for an election because we never fear an election and are ready for an election,” Mrs Foster said in an interview with the Financial Times. “But of course he has linked it on this occasion with the legislation.”

She added: “We need to amend that legislation and we need time to do that. If we consider that we won’t have time to do that in the fashion that he is going to bring it forward then we will have to vote against him on this occasion.”

Mr Johnson will challenge MPs to give him a general election on December 12. If a snap poll is approved by two-thirds of the Commons, he has pledged to bring the withdrawal agreement bill back, giving MPs until November 6 to scrutinise the deal and secure Brexit.

Mrs Foster warned Mr Johnson that her party will continue to oppose his Brexit deal on the grounds that it will necessitate customs checks on certain goods travelling into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which the DUP sees as an unacceptable barrier to trade within the UK.

Stephen Barclay, the UK Brexit secretary, further infuriated the DUP last week when he was forced to confirm that businesses in Northern Ireland will have to complete export declaration forms when exporting goods across the Irish Sea to Great Britain. Despite the admission, Mr Johnson has continued to insist there will be “no checks”.

Mrs Foster suggested the prime minister was hazy about the fine print of his own agreement with the EU. “I don’t think he’s over the detail because of course when others speak they then get corrected,” she said.

“I’m thinking of course of Steve Barclay in the Brexit committee when he’s handed a note from behind by his advisers. I think that what is being sold hasn’t actually been gone into in the detail.”

“I wouldn’t say he [Mr Johnson] doesn’t understand, I think he’s looked at broad principles and he wants to get a deal, as indeed do we, but we can’t get a deal that fundamentally changes the nature of our relationship.”

The new Brexit agreement includes proposals to keep Northern Ireland under EU customs rules while remaining legally part of the UK customs territory. It was developed as an alternative to the “backstop” to protect the 1998 Good Friday peace pact by keeping open the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Mr Johnson himself pledged to never accept checks within the UK when he addressed last year’s DUP conference as a backbench MP.

“People ask me if I trust him, the reality is we trust ourselves and our own judgment,” said Mrs Foster. “I think it’s fair to say that given what he said here at our conference last year, we are very disappointed that he hasn’t stuck by his word.”

She added: “Now we have to try and make sure that we stand up and we deliver for Northern Ireland if the prime minister is going to go off in a different trajectory.”

The DUP has twice tilted Westminster votes on Brexit against Mr Johnson in the past week, shattering the alliance that has seen the party prop up the Conservative minority government since 2017.

The formal confidence and supply agreement came to an end following the Queen’s Speech and Mrs Foster said it was still set to be reviewed. “We haven’t had an opportunity to get into those discussions as you can understand with everything that’s happening with Brexit,” she said.

“Because that review is ongoing, we will be looking at all the pieces of legislation, or whatever comes before the House, on an individual basis and that’s the way we will treat it going forward.”

Asked if the DUP would re-enter the same agreement if Mr Johnson’s deal passed, Mrs Foster said: “All of those sorts things will have to be taken account. As we’ve found in these past couple of years, you just have to take every day as it comes.”