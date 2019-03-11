It took Germany’s Angela Merkel eight months to respond with lukewarm enthusiasm to French President Emmanuel Macron’s ambitious plans for reforming the EU set out in a speech at the Sorbonne in 2017. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Ms Merkel’s likely successor as chancellor, responded in less than a week to Mr Macron’s latest vision for a “European renaissance”. Her rejoinder, the closest we have so far to an official German position, was as provocative as it was swift. It suggested that if France wanted to have a more effective EU it too would have to sacrifice some sacred cows, such as its permanent seat on the UN Security Council (replaced with an EU one) and the part-time base in Strasbourg for the European Parliament (henceforth to conduct all its work in Brussels).

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over as CDU party leader in December, begins from the same starting point as Mr Macron: the imperative for Europe to have more autonomy over its destiny and to shape the rules of “future global coexistence” or be squeezed between the competing strategic interests of China and the US. She too wants a more strategic approach to European technology and a more forceful defence against unfair competition from “protectionists or state monopolies”. She wants a stronger European defence, with Britain’s involvement, invoking the EU, vaguely, to “remain transatlantic, and at the same time become more European”. She demands stronger border controls and uniform rules on asylum. Like the French president, the CDU boss all but ignores the pressing need for eurozone reform.

But overall, the differences outweigh the similarities. Whereas the French president proposes half a dozen new agencies with centralised oversight powers, a Europe of different speeds and circles to accommodate varying ambitions, new social protections including an EU-wide minimum wage and a new founding treaty to enshrine it all in law, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer pointedly rejects “European centralism, European statism” and an EU minimum salary.

Mr Macron believes the EU should rip up its Schengen passport-free travel zone and replace it with a new club, with stricter border controls and a promise from Poland and Hungary to share the burden of refugee flows. Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer prefers to let them off the hook and “respect their approaches”, which sounds like an accommodation of vehemently anti-immigration governments.

Despite her rather outlandish idea of building a European aircraft carrier — this from a frugal country whose advanced submarines are incapable of leaving port — her proposals suggest that Germany is little closer to assuming greater responsibility for a more assertive, autonomous Europe, even though Germans stand to be the greatest beneficiaries.

In all, the German centre-right leader is offering a continuation of the cautious incrementalism that Ms Merkel has lent to European policymaking for the past decade. In this sense, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer’s intervention does not feel like a passing of the baton from one generation of leader to the next. It is a party formulation that captures the mood of Christian Democrat ambivalence: committed to the EU, sceptical about further integration. For Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer is speaking as party leader rather than as Germany’s leader. All the same, she is articulating a legitimate, conservative vision for Europe’s future, a contrast to Mr Macron’s more radical thinking. She too has done Europe a service. Let the debate continue.