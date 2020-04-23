Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

There are lots of pressures on household budgets at the current time, but experts on the FT Money show are here to guide you through it. On this week's podcast we’re going to be talking about worker’s rights if companies want to cut their pay; whether you should take a ‘payment holiday on your mortgage’, and how to get a refund on a holiday you can no longer take - our Money Mentor Lindsay Cook is here to help. And with children at home, we’ve also got ideas to inspire them to learn more about money matters - and there’s even a competition parents can enter for sharing their best ideas.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.