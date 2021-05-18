It’s easy to create a budget to manage your spending — but you might find sticking to it is more of a challenge.

Project manager Rosie, 32, contacted Money Clinic as she kept making the same financial mistakes. Despite starting the month with good intentions, online shopping sprees frequently pushed her into the red.

Can I change my money mindset? Claer Barrett and guests on how to change your emotional relationship with your finances. Listen here

Battling with “buyer’s remorse” as she returned her impulse purchases, Rosie asked presenter Claer Barrett what psychological factors could be causing her repeatedly to break the budget.

Expert help is on hand from Tim Harford, the FT columnist and author, who uses behavioural economics to show how we can train our brains to resist the urge to splurge. Plus, financial coach Ellie Austin-Williams, who blogs online as This Girl Talks Money, encourages Rosie to explore her “money mindset” and probe her emotional relationship with her finances.

If you would like to be a guest on Money Clinic and chat to Claer about a money issue that’s bothering you, get in touch — our email is money@ft.com and you can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @ClaerB.