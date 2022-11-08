UK prime minister Rishi Sunak says Britain and France are in the ‘final stage’ of reaching a deal over migrant crossings, and cyber experts are worried about misinformation on Twitter during the US midterms elections. Plus, the FT’s David Pilling explains why, despite $8.5bn, South Africa is having a hard time moving away from coal.

Mentioned in this podcast:

UK and France in ‘final stage’ of reaching deal over Channel crossings, says Sunak

Cyber experts warn of Twitter misinformation risk on eve of US election

South Africa warns $8.5bn climate package risks fuelling debt burden

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

