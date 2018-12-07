Print this page
FT Seasonal Appeal 2018

FT Appeal for Habitat for Humanity
Please click here to donate. This story is part of the FT’s Seasonal Appeal for Habitat for Humanity, a charity that is dedicated entirely to housing and issues related to it, working in more than 70 countries

Ever wanted to have lunch with an FT writer? Now’s your chance. This year, in aid of the FT’s staff-voted Seasonal Appeal partner, Habitat for Humanity, we will be auctioning lunch with some of our award-winning writers.

Lunch with Lionel Barber, Editor

Discuss business, world politics or cricket with the FT’s Editor.

Lunch with Gillian de Bono, Editor, How To Spend It

Get the latest watch recommendation and talk luxury travel destinations with How to Spend It’s Editor.

Lunch with Martin Wolf, CBE, Chief Economics Commentator

How will Brexit affect the economy? What about the US-China trade war? Martin Wolf will have an idea.

Lunch with Gillian Tett, US Managing Editor

Discuss the economy and all things US with our US Managing Editor and award-winning author.

Lunch with Rana Foroohar, Global Business Columnist

Who are the makers and takers of Wall Street? Lunch with Rana Foroohar will provide some insight.

Lunch with Simon Kuper, Life & Arts Columnist

Soccernomics, politics or books? Simon Kuper can talk about them all, and more.

Lunch with Claer Barrett & Merryn Somerset Webb, Personal Finance Editor and Columnist

The ultimate personal finance duo will provide sound advice along with excellent company.

Dinner with Jancis Robinson and Nicholas Lander, Wine Columnist and Restaurant Critic

Enjoy fine wine and exquisite food and conversation with our fabulous food and wine pairing.

Review a restaurant with Nicholas Lander

Join our critic as he dines at a new restaurant and sample with him what it has to offer.

Auction opens at 8pm on Thursday, December 6 until Sunday, December 16. To bid, visit ebay.co.uk/FTappeal

• Your gift will be doubled
If you donate to Habitat for Humanity through the FT’s Seasonal Appeal, the Hilti Foundation, a charitable organisation, has generously agreed to match your gift. Click here to donate now

Read more about our Seasonal Appeal partner Habitat for Humanity: ft.com/habitat-facts

Everyone deserves a safe, stable home – yet 1.6bn people across the world have no adequate shelter. Habitat for Humanity is a leading charity focused entirely on home building, housing and every issue related with it, working in more than 70 countries. Through the Financial Times Seasonal Appeal you can support their vital work to fight the global housing crisis.

A matching scheme for donations has been generously provided by the Hilti Foundation, a charitable organisation.

