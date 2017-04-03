Bank of America aims to reinvent the bricks and mortar branch

Next time you drop into a branch of Bank of America, do not be alarmed if there is nobody there to greet you. Or if there is nobody there at all.

The second-biggest bank by assets in the US has begun to experiment with completely unmanned branches — part of a drive to keep costs as low as possible, while providing customers with enough technology to do a lot of simple tasks themselves.

If they want something more complex — plan for retirement, start a small business — they are steered into a side room, where they can videoconference with specialists sitting in call centres.

BofA opened three such “robo-branches” this year — two in Denver, and one in Minneapolis — and plans another 25 around the country.

“I don’t believe analysts who say the branch is dead; that’s just lame,” says Charles Liu, head of branch transformation at the $2.2tn-in-assets lender, which is ranked third in the number of US branches after Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase.

“But we’re at the forefront of trying to change the model. We have to evolve.”

BofA is not alone. Many of the biggest banks in the US spent years building huge networks, organically or through acquisitions, at a time when the best distribution model seemed to be a branch on every block.

Now, with consumers shifting rapidly to mobile devices, a lot of that real estate is looking redundant. Across the US, banks shut 6,008 of 95,018 branches between 2008 and 2016, according to a study published last week by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The study noted particularly steep declines in less affluent cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Detroit and dozens of “banking deserts” — no branch within 10 miles — opening up in rural areas.

People are embracing mobile “at extraordinary speed”, says Stephen Bird, chief executive of Citigroup’s global consumer bank, which has pared its US network to half a dozen core cities where it has a high share of deposits. “We believe the model of the future must be predominantly digital with a lean footprint.”

But banks cannot do away with bricks and mortar entirely, as the best channel for picking up new depositors remains the humble branch. That is why some are retooling their branches as centres for advice, removing transactional staff completely — like BofA — or upgrading tellers to financial advisers.

Capital One, for example, has opened 18 branches masquerading as coffee shops, where young “ambassadors” clad in J Crew-style jeans and navy blazers offer no-strings consultations — along with a cut-price cup of Peet’s coffee.

The bank also offers free in-store seminars (“how to talk money with your honey”) and demos, such as how to use Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant, to pay a credit-card bill.

“Technology is not yet solving the fact that money is the number one source of stress,” says Lia Dean, head of the cafés business at the McLean, Virginia-based bank, which ranks 14th nationwide by branches.

The Capital One Cafés are “primarily about building a warm, friendly, optimistic environment — a place where people can come in and solve their money problems”, she says.

Chase is not yet offering cappuccinos at its 5,400-or so branches. But Erin Hill, head of consumer branch banking and wealth management, says she is trying to make outlets as “engaging, modern and beautiful” as possible, so people “feel really successful” just walking in.

For now, the bank is happy with the size of its network, which it has trimmed by about 400 since a peak in 2013. In fast-growing Florida, for example, it plans to open 16 new branches this year, including fresh starts in Gainesville and Ocala, offsetting closures elsewhere.

But at the bank’s investor day in February, there was an emphasis on the lender’s ability to pack up and move on, if it turns out consumers want something else.

Chase said it could extend control over more than 80 per cent of its branches for 10 years — or clear out of 75 per cent of them within five years.

That flexibility looks smart, says Dean Nicolacakis, San Francisco-based co-leader of the fintech practice at PwC.

When banks started allowing customers to deposit cheques by scanning and sending digital images, traffic in branches fell “overnight”, he notes.

“The reality is, people weren’t going into branches for things they wanted to do. They were going to branches for things they had to do.”