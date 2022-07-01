Economics class video: Farming — the difficult first step towards net zero
Specification:
Market failure, government intervention and government failure
Draw an externalities diagram related to the farming industry
What policies could a government introduce to deal with the negative externalities of production of farming?
Using the video, explain some of the problems a government will face when trying to correct the market failure
In what respects might the private sector be better at solving problems like Rabobank than a national government?
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast
