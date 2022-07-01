This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market failure, government intervention and government failure

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Draw an externalities diagram related to the farming industry

What policies could a government introduce to deal with the negative externalities of production of farming?

Using the video, explain some of the problems a government will face when trying to correct the market failure

In what respects might the private sector be better at solving problems like Rabobank than a national government?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast