Challenger companies have been taking on established food brands by catering to the tastes of millennials, who drink less alcohol, want to know what is in the food products they buy and are increasingly eco-conscious. Madison Darbyshire discusses how big food companies are responding to the challenge with the FT’s Scheherazade Daneshkhu

