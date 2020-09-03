Where is John Foster Dulles when you need him? Your editorial, “Mali is the epicentre of a growing extremist threat,” (FT View, August 25) is likely to give old foreign policy hands a case of déjà vu, all over again.

Similarities with America’s old cold war mentality are hard to ignore. For example, the view that jihadis are advancing progressively in one west African state after another, and that these states will fall like dominoes, harks back to another era.

The thinking does not end there.

The descent-into-chaos idea is of more recent origin. It was invoked in Somalia in the early 1990s. Reference was made then to “Somalia’s long descent into the dark night”. It was said it was reverting to a form, and a way of life, it had known for a very long time before Europeans saved it with democracy and bureaucratic government. It didn’t receive much of a hearing.

The editorial’s prescription for returning Mali to health won’t win any awards for originality, but it will prolong the sense that we’ve been here before: returning the country to democracy; bolstering civil society; reviving the peace process in the north; holding transparent elections; and professionalising the military.

Hidden in this narrative is an old bias: namely, that if only Mali was solidly middle class, they wouldn’t be having these problems, since a middle class is an essential foundation of democracy. This is what is meant by the reference to “civil society”.

But the old story has run its course. In our current time “all the King’s horses and all the King’s men can’t put Mali back together again”, at least not in our own image.

Jim Sanders

Burke, VA, US