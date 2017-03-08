Akzo Nobel and PPG have held talks on potential $42bn combination

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paint-to-table salt group, has held talks with US industrial chemicals rival PPG Industries over a potential combination that could create a $42bn global chemicals giant, people briefed about the talks said.

PPG and the Netherlands-based company, whose products range from protective coatings for iPhones to industrial paints, have been working with advisers to agree the terms of what would be one of the largest cross-border transactions of the year.

People close to the two companies warned that it was far from assured that an agreement would be reached. News of the talks emerged at a politically sensitive time in the Netherlands, where nationalist sentiments are on the rise ahead of next month’s general election.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, said on Tuesday that the government should be given greater powers to block foreign takeovers of domestic companies that were deemed to be against the national interest.

The comments by the usually open minded Labour politician come as mainstream parties in the Netherlands are coming under pressure from the surge in popularity of Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), which is riding the anti-immigrant and populist wave that has swept Europe in recent years.

It was unclear whether the talks between the two companies were on friendly terms or whether PPG is trying to do a hostile takeover. According to one person close to the Dutch group, Akzo Nobel has sufficient powers to block any hostile approach.

Akzo Nobel’s US shares rose 13 per cent on Wednesday, giving it a market value of more than $19bn, after Bloomberg first reported that PPG was exploring a potential deal. The stock price of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company closed up 6 per cent to value its equity at more than $27bn.

Since taking over as Akzo Nobel’s chief executive in 2012, Ton Büchner has concentrated on making the sprawling group leaner and more profitable. That has involved major restructuring, job cuts and closure of facilities.

After hitting financial targets he had set out for the company, Mr Büchner said in February last year that the company had “earned the right” to do bolt-on acquisitions.

The company’s core profit increased 2.7 per cent in 2016 to €1.5bn, as measured by earnings before interest and tax after excluding one-off items. It attributed this to greater production volumes and lower costs.

But revenue fell 4.5 per cent to €14.2bn, which it blamed on unfavourable currency movements and “price/mix effects” — implying lower-priced products accounted for a greater proportion of total sales.

Akzo Nobel’s performance coatings division has suffered from tough conditions in the marine and oil and gas industries.