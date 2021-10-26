Dirty green jobs, and the $1tn carmaker
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Careers that are good for the environment are not always good for workers
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/910fcfd8-05e8-43c3-8a30-dc8388964302
Tesla has become the first carmaker to be valued at $1tn, and internal documents from inside Facebook continue to reveal troubling company practices. Plus, FT workplace columnist Sarah O’Connor explains that “green jobs” aren’t always safe for workers.
Tesla soars past $1tn in market value
https://www.ft.com/content/4eb7504e-94ef-4f99-937d-807aa159b282
Not all green jobs are safe and clean
https://www.ft.com/content/111f9600-f440-47fb-882f-4a5e3c96fae2
Four revelations from the Facebook Papers
https://www.ft.com/content/80550e88-eee8-475e-aada-d3d4618a3ff6
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published