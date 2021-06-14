Jump to comments section Print this page

Specification: 

  • Changing spaces

How acute inequality scars Cornish idyll hosting G7 summit

  • What is the GVA per head in Cornwall and how does it compare to the rest of the UK?

  • Outline how Cornwall’s popularity with second homeowners has contributed to increasing inequality in the region

  • What role could green industries play in Cornwall’s economy in the future?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

