Alexander Van der Bellen’s victory in Austria’s presidential election on Sunday will be greeted with relief in Brussels and most European capitals. It will be taken as a victory for pluralism, tolerance and liberal democracy itself. Yet there will also be a sober recognition that the forces of rightwing Eurosceptic populism remain a significant disruptive influence in European politics.

Austria is a case in point. Norbert Hofer, the far-right Freedom party’s presidential candidate, lost but his party still has a commanding lead in opinion polls in the run-up to the next parliamentary elections, due by 2018. Dissatisfaction is widespread with the two ruling coalition parties, the centre-right People’s party and the Social Democrats, which have alternated in power at national level for almost the entire post-1945 period.

The prospect cannot be excluded that the Freedom party will become the senior partner in a coalition government within the next two years. This would be a first for the extreme right in post-second world war Europe.

However, the success of Mr Van der Bellen, a Greens-backed independent moderate, illustrates the limits of the far right’s appeal. In Austria it points to the existence of a politically sophisticated, liberal-minded majority, consisting of city dwellers, the well educated, young women and other voters, who saw through Mr Hofer’s beguilingly anodyne campaign slogans.

Many voted for Mr Van der Bellen fearful of the damage to Austria’s international reputation that would have arisen from a far-right victory in the country that was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938. Mr Van der Bellen benefited from this effect when he won the narrowest of victories over Mr Hofer in May, before the discovery of vote-counting irregularities made necessary a re-run of the election. Voters may display similar impulses in next year’s presidential election in France, where Marine Le Pen, the leader and candidate of the far-right National Front, is sure to be disappointed by Mr Hofer’s defeat.

In the Austrian context, it needs to be kept in mind that the EU’s various challenges — ranging from low economic growth and unemployment, to the eurozone’s troubles and the refugee and migrant emergency — have altered the political climate. The government reacted to the tide of refugees that flowed through Austria last year by imposing strict border controls, prompting complaints from Germany that it had not co-ordinated its actions with the rest of the EU. Many Austrians are turning against globalisation and are strongly against planned EU free-trade deals with Canada and the US.

Such, it seems, is the price that must be paid by mainstream political parties, especially on the centre-right, in order to keep the extreme right at bay. A similar effect is noticeable in France, where François Fillon, the centre-right’s presidential candidate, is conducting a campaign strong on themes of national security and the threat of Islamist terrorism.

The Freedom party’s apocalyptic warnings of the imminent “Islamification” of Europe, and the risk of civil war erupting in European cities over the presence of non-European Muslim migrants, left a majority of Austrian voters unconvinced. Yet the party has been a vocal force in Austrian politics since the 1980s, long before the migrant and eurozone crises. The party holds 40 seats in Austria’s 183-seat parliament, and even if it does not win the next election there is every reason to expect its representation to go up.

The struggle between liberal internationalism and anti-establishment extremism, in Austria and other European countries is by no means over. But in what has been the most testing year for western democracies since 1945, Mr Van der Bellen’s victory serves as a reminder of the underlying strength and attractiveness of the principles of openness and moderation.

