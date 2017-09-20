Is it time to bet on Greece’s beleaguered banks?

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Back in 2013, and during the heady days of the European debt crisis, the most daring hedge fund trade on offer was to take a punt on shares in Greece’s banks.

Famed US investor John Paulson, who made billions shorting the US subprime bubble, was convinced a Greek banking recovery would become his “Big Long”. Sadly for the funds (and their investors) this seemingly great idea was derailed by renewed political and financial turmoil and the hedgies booked nasty losses on the trade.

Four years later, there are signs that maybe this time it could be different for anyone bold or crazy enough to bet on Greece’s beleaguered lenders. This year, there have been signs that the Greek economy may be starting to turn. The most recent IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index reading showed the highest headline figure since August 2008 in Greece, while the rate of job growth was the highest in more than 17 years. At the same time the Greek government also managed to sell debt to international investors in July for the first time in three years, while the yield on the Greek 10-year government bond has fallen from 7.1 per cent at the start of the year to 5.6 per cent this month.

Generally, when a country emerges from a protracted recession one of the main beneficiaries will be economically sensitive sectors such as banks. Yet today, largely ignored by long-departed sellside analysts and viewed with suspicion by previously burnt international investors, Greece’s lenders are still to react to the good news.

Alpha Bank trades at 0.3 times its tangible book, almost half the value than when the hedgies made their ill-fated bets back in 2013. Piraeus, a smaller lender, meanwhile trades at just 0.15. Both have common equity tier 1 ratios of over 17 per cent.

They are also operating in a highly consolidated banking sector where four players control almost the entire market, meaning all should be profitable in a better economic environment.

This is clearly not for the faint hearted — shares in Greek banks fell sharply on Wednesday on renewed concerns over bad loans. Piraeus Bank alone shed 10 per cent. But there are reasons to revisit a trade that may have been four years too early.

