Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

India’s election has turned into an ideological battle pitting an inclusive vision of a multi-faith nation against the view that Hindus should have sway. Jyotsna Singh discusses the tactics used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his opponents with with the FT's South Asia Bureau chief Amy Kazmin and correspondent Stephanie Findlay.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, Amy Kazmin, South Asia bureau chief and Stephanie Findlay, South Asia corresondent. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon