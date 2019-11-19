Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Google's move towards banking that could see it team up with Citigroup, why Australia's big four are facing difficult times and what's in the report on TSB's software failure last year. With special guest Masha Cilliers, Specialist Payments Partner at Be.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Tim Bradshaw, global tech correspondent, Robert Armstrong, chief editorial writer, Jamie Smyth, Australia correspondent and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producers: Persis Love and Aimee Keane.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.