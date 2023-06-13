Estate, Loon Point, $55mn

Where On a cliffside on Padaro Lane, between the city of Santa Barbara and the coastal town of Carpinteria, in south-eastern Santa Barbara County. It’s about 20 minutes by car to Santa Barbara airport, a domestic airport serving major US cities, and 1 hour 30 minutes to 2 hours to Los Angeles international airport in clear traffic.

What Set in nearly 5½ acres, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom waterfront estate has 10,902 sq ft of living space. It features landscaped gardens, an outdoor pool and cabana, an ocean-facing patio with a fireplace and views of the Santa Ynez mountains.

Why The property has a private sandy area on top of the bluff and an adjacent pathway leading directly to Loon Point beach and the Pacific Ocean below.

Who Village Properties/Luxury Portfolio International

© Eric Foote for Sotheby’s International Realty

House, Montecito, $3.875mn

Where In the Eucalyptus Hill neighbourhood of Montecito, about 10 minutes’ drive east of downtown Santa Barbara.

What A single-storey, 2,100 sq ft home with three en-suite bedrooms, each of which has direct access to a terrace or courtyard. Highlights include its beamed ceilings, open-plan layout and ocean views.

Why Measuring just over a third of an acre, its landscaped grounds feature alfresco entertaining areas, oak trees, and a citrus and avocado orchard.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

House, Riviera, $4.995mn

Where On Sycamore Canyon Road in the north-east of the city of Santa Barbara.

What A five-bedroom, five-bathroom house with nearly 6,000 sq ft of living space. Its 1.45 acres of landscaped grounds include a gated driveway, terraces, fruit trees, a pool, pool house, hot tub, lawn, three-car garage and gym.

Why Designed in the Spanish style, this house opens into a double-height entrance hall with a spiral staircase, and features dark wood carpentry, marble floors and terracotta-red roof tiles.

Who Village Properties/Mayfair International Realty

House, Campanil, $9.995mn

Where Perched on a bluff on Cliff Drive, Campanil, in the south-west of the city of Santa Barbara.

What A 3,045-sq ft property comprising a single-storey three-bedroom house and a detached one-bedroom guest suite, set on 1.46 acres. It features vaulted ceilings, French doors, a two-car garage with additional outdoor parking and landscaped gardens.

Why The property overlooks the ocean and has access to a private path, shared with the neighbouring properties, that leads directly to the beach below.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

© David Palermo

House, East San Roque, $3.995mn

Where On Paseo Tranquillo in East San Roque, a neighbourhood 2 miles north-west of downtown Santa Barbara.

What A four-bedroom, single-storey main house built in 1948 and a cottage-style studio, which combine to offer nearly 2,600 sq ft of living space. The property features panoramic folding doors, olive trees and hedging for privacy.

Why Outside is a 680 sq ft redwood deck and a covered entertaining area.

Who Knight Frank/Douglas Elliman

