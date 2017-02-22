Who dares wins. On Wednesday Australian supermarket chain Woolworths released results for the first six months of its financial year. As net profit fell 17 per cent, the company cut its dividend by nearly a quarter to fund investment, a bold move in the yield-addicted Australia stock market. A calculated one, too. The shares closed up more than 4 per cent as strong same store sales outweighed yield concerns.

Despite the enthusiastic response, the stock is expensive. Australian supermarkets have long been earning more than they should. Margins of more than 6 per cent on earnings before interest and tax at Woolworths were ahead of those in similarly mature, if tougher, markets such as the UK.

Competition has come to Australia. Fat margins enticed discounter Aldi to enter the market in the early 2000s. The company moved into new regions such as Western Australia and Southern Australia at the beginning of 2016. By late last year its market share had risen to 12.5 per cent, says Roy Morgan Research.

Investment to win back the consumer was due. The numbers show it has finally begun. Since June 2015, Woolworths’ ebit margins have fallen one-third. That margin surrender from lower prices has borne fruit. Same store sales for Australian food, which accounts for about two-thirds of sales and ebit from continuing operations, grew 3.1 per cent in the December quarter, the fastest pace in two and a half years.

That is great news, but the outlook is still bleak. Lidl could reportedly enter Australia. Woolworths concedes it remains tough to lure customers back as rivals such as Coles (owned by Wesfarmers) counters its efforts with price cuts. It expects a long battle. Given this, a price to earnings ratio of 20 times two-year forward earnings is rich. Tesco and Sainsbury, which each offer a roadmap for increased competition, trade at least 5 points lower. Woolworths’ pivot is necessary. But it presages stock price weakness.

