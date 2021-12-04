This week we dissect how much we know about the rising new variant and ask how worried we should be. Will we see much tighter restrictions imposed as Christmas approaches? Health editor Sarah Neville analyses the situation with science editor Clive Cookson.

Plus, the Conservatives held the seat in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election but with a reduced majority as Labour and the Liberal Democrats collaborated in opposition - and there's another by-election due in two weeks. Political editor George Parker and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe discuss the threat to the Tories.

