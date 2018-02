Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

China is wooing tribal separatists in Pakistan's Balochistan province in order to secure key trade projects in the region. Jyotsna Singh discusses how Beijing's One Belt One Road initiative is forcing it to adopt a more interventionist foreign policy with the FT's Farhan Bokhari, Kiran Stacey and James Kynge.