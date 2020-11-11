Republicans continue supporting Trump’s false claims the US presidential election was fraudulent

Republicans have grown more assertive in giving cover to Donald Trump’s false claims that the US presidential election was stolen from him, Lyft has said it was in the “early days” of building a delivery business to take on Uber Eats and others, SoftBank is considering moving its Vision Fund unit to Abu Dhabi, and the European Union is hitting Amazon with antitrust charges. Plus, the FT’s Leila Abboud explains why European small shopkeepers are frustrated with the latest set of coronavirus lockdowns.





As Joe Biden’s margin of victory grows, so does Republican resistance

Lyft weighs getting into delivery business as it works to bounce back

SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit considers move to Abu Dhabi from UK

EU accuses Amazon of breaching antitrust rules

Europe’s shopkeepers on the warpath over lockdowns

