Republicans continue supporting Trump’s false claims the US presidential election was fraudulent

Republicans have grown more assertive in giving cover to Donald Trump’s false claims that the US presidential election was stolen from him, Lyft has said it was in the “early days” of building a delivery business to take on Uber Eats and others, SoftBank is considering moving its Vision Fund unit to Abu Dhabi, and the European Union is hitting Amazon with antitrust charges. Plus, the FT’s Leila Abboud explains why European small shopkeepers are frustrated with the latest set of coronavirus lockdowns. 


As Joe Biden’s margin of victory grows, so does Republican resistance 

https://www.ft.com/content/d0c09d30-6f1c-4978-bbb7-44e1f93e9a39


Lyft weighs getting into delivery business as it works to bounce back 

ft.com/content/b340f34e-d16a-4388-99cf-eacb00df8389


SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit considers move to Abu Dhabi from UK

https://www.ft.com/content/22eddefb-adab-4188-9de7-33533f6d571e


EU accuses Amazon of breaching antitrust rules

https://www.ft.com/content/4908995d-5ba4-4e14-a863-bcb8858e8bd2


Europe’s shopkeepers on the warpath over lockdowns

https://www.ft.com/content/3fc8ba69-9a2c-4f19-ac79-ce310c8d6507


