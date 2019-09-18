Indian rupee traders have suspected for a while that volumes in the currency in London have raced ahead of those in India. The latest triennial survey of currency markets by the Bank for International Settlements has confirmed that hunch, showing that while India sees some $35bn of rupee trades every day, London handles $47bn.

The Reserve Bank of India established a task force in February to address the surge in activity abroad, responding to fears that the central bank had lost control of the rupee’s exchange rate.

“The sharp growth in the offshore trading volumes . . . have raised concerns around the forces that are determining the value of the rupee and the ability of authorities to ensure currency stability,” the RBI said in July.

While the Indian currency is not physically deliverable outside the domestic market, foreign investors can make bets in the currency using non-deliverable forward contracts, which allow investors to take a view on the exchange rate and settle the difference between the agreed rate and the actual price in dollars.

The RBI’s task force found that London’s location, straddling time zones between Asia and the US, gave it a big advantage. The BIS report said London had strengthened its grip on the overall foreign exchange market over the past three years, increasing its share of the $6.6tn-a-day market to 43 per cent, up 6 percentage points from the last survey.

“In line with the fact that there is more dollars traded in London than in New York and more euros than in the EU, it makes sense that rupee trades here as well,” said Jon Vollemaere, chief executive of trading platform R5FX.