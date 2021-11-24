We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include Greensill Capital, special purpose acquisition companies, cyber security and coronavirus pandemic
This edition features these stories from ft.com
David Cameron lobbied Tory associate at Lloyds Bank to rescue Greensill deal
London attracts first Spac after rule change
Apple sues Israeli spyware group NSO
UK enters wave of excess deaths not fully explained by Covid
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published